Carbajal, Allen leading in race for U.S. House District 24

Top (l-r): Salud Carbajal, Jeff Frankenfield<br/>Bottom (l-r): Michelle Weslander Quaid, Brad Allen
Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 07, 2022
Early election night results show Salud Carbajal and Brad Allen leading in the race for U.S. House District 24.

The top two candidates will face off again in the November election.

Incumbent Democratic Representative Salud Carbajal is running for a fourth term against Allen, a Republican, and independents Jeff Frankenfield and Michele Weslander Quaid.

Tuesday night, Carbajal had 65% of the vote, followed by Allen with 27%. Frankenfield and Weslander Quaid each had less than 10% of the vote.

District 24 covers all of Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County from Santa Margarita and Cayucos south to the county line, and a portion of Ventura County that includes Ojai and the City of Ventura.

