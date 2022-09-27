Carbajal touts funding for SLO County public safety on 'Victory Tour'

Congressman Salud Carbajal took part in the Central Coast Community Project Victory Tour Monday afternoon with a stop in San Luis Obispo.

Carbajal, who represents California's 24th District, joined San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson and highlighted the improvements to public safety on the Central Coast.

The press conference was held at the CAL FIRE SLO Fire Station on N. Santa Rosa St.

In the spotlight was a 50-year-old communications tower, which federal funds will allow San Luis Obispo County to replace, a spokesperson for Carbajal said in a statement. The work would also expand the county's communications response in the event of an emergency.

Those improvements will be made with a $5.6 million investment made available by a federal funding bill signed into law earlier this year.

Carbajal has been the representative for the 24th District since 2017. He faces Republican Brad Allen in the General Election on Nov. 8, 2022.