Central Coast gets two new assemblymembers

Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) was sworn in today as the assemblymember for District 30 and Gregg Hart was sworn in as the assemblymember for District 37 at the State Capitol.

Addis ran against Republican Vicki Nohrden for election to the California State Assembly’s District 30.

The district that Addis now represents stretches from southern San Luis Obispo County to the Santa Cruz harbor, including the Monterey Peninsula, Big Sur, and the City of Morro Bay, where she recently served as a council member.

“I am deeply honored to earn the support of the people from the Central Coast, and I will make sure their voice is heard in Sacramento,” Addis said in a press release.

Addis' long record of community involvement includes co-founding the Women’s March in San Luis Obispo, being a Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund board member and serving as a public-school educator for over 20 years.

Addis is the first Democrat to represent the majority of San Luis Obispo County in the State Assembly since 1947. She is also the first Democrat from San Luis Obispo County to serve in the State Assembly since Alexander McMillan was elected in 1922. Addis is the first Democratic woman ever to hold this seat.

Hart is the newly elected assemblymember for District 37 and he will represent Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community as a member of the State Assembly," said Hart in a press release.

Hart comes to the assembly with four decades of experience in public service and policy. Most recently, Hart helped lead Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 response and recovery as a Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

Previously, Hart served as a Santa Barbara City Councilmember, California Coastal Commissioner, sustainable transportation leader, and Legislative Assistant to former assemblymember Jack O'Connell. Outside of government, Hart operated a family-owned childcare center for many years.