Early results for SLO County District 3 Supervisor

Early election night results show Dawn Ortiz-Legg leading in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 3 Supervisor.

Ortiz-Legg is the current District 3 Supervisor. She was appointed to the position by Governor Gavin Newsom after the death of Supervisor Adam Hill in 2020.

She is being challenged for the seat by Stacy Korsgaden and Arnold Ruiz.

As of 8:30 p.m., Ortiz-Legg had 66% of the vote, followed by Korsgaden with 30%, and Ruiz with 3%.

San Luis Obispo County's District 3 includes 61 percent of the city of San Luis Obispo, the cities of Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, and the communities of Edna Valley and Avila Beach.

Because the winner of this election will complete Hill's term, this race is based on the District 3 map from 2010 and not the recently redrawn district maps.