Early election night results show Jimmy Paulding leading in the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor.

Lynn Compton is the current District 4 Supervisor. She faced a rematch Tuesday against Paulding who ran against her in 2018 and lost by just 60 votes.

As of 8:30 p.m. on election night, Paulding had 59% of the vote to Compton's 40%.

San Luis Obispo County's District 4 covers Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Huasna, Edna Valley, Santa Margarita Lake, and the Carrizo Plain.