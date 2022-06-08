Elaina Cano has strong lead in race for SLO County Clerk-Recorder

Early election night results show incumbent Elaina Cano with a strong lead in the race for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder.

Cano was appointed to the position after former Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong resigned last year.

She was being challenged in the June 7 Primary Election by James Baugh and Stew Jenkins.

As of 8:30 p.m., Cano had 68% of the vote. Baugh had 16% and Jenkins had nearly 15%.

After the first results were released, Jenkins released a statement saying, "We will wait and see. I’ve had a great time campaigning for office. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the people’s will. I want to thank all of my supporters for their encouragement and support."

