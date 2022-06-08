Watch
Elaina Cano has strong lead in race for SLO County Clerk-Recorder

From left to right, James Baugh, incumbent Elaina Cano and Stew Jenkins are all running to become the next SLO County Clerk Recorder.
Posted at 9:26 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 00:26:50-04

Early election night results show incumbent Elaina Cano with a strong lead in the race for San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder.

Cano was appointed to the position after former Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong resigned last year.

She was being challenged in the June 7 Primary Election by James Baugh and Stew Jenkins.

As of 8:30 p.m., Cano had 68% of the vote. Baugh had 16% and Jenkins had nearly 15%.

After the first results were released, Jenkins released a statement saying, "We will wait and see. I’ve had a great time campaigning for office. I’m looking forward to seeing the results of the people’s will. I want to thank all of my supporters for their encouragement and support."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
