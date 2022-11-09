Election Night results: Multiple school bond measures up for a vote

Multiple school districts across the Central Coast are hoping that voters will approve bond measures to pay for school improvements.

Measure C is a $349 million school bond for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. It would increase property taxes by $49 per every $100,000 of assessed property value over 30 years.

It needs 55% voter approval in order to pass.

Early election night results show 61% "yes" votes to 38% "no" votes for Measure C.

The Lompoc Unified School District is hoping the third time's the charm for its Measure A. The school bond would increase property taxes by 6 cents per every $100 of assessed value.

It needs 55% voter approval in order to pass.

Early election night results show 54% "yes" votes to 45% "no" votes for Measure A.

Here are the current results for the other school bond measures on the November 8 ballot:

