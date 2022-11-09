Watch Now
Election Night results: Multiple school bond measures up for a vote

KSBY
Posted at 9:06 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:06:46-05

Multiple school districts across the Central Coast are hoping that voters will approve bond measures to pay for school improvements.

Measure C is a $349 million school bond for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District. It would increase property taxes by $49 per every $100,000 of assessed property value over 30 years.

It needs 55% voter approval in order to pass.

Early election night results show 61% "yes" votes to 38% "no" votes for Measure C.

The Lompoc Unified School District is hoping the third time's the charm for its Measure A. The school bond would increase property taxes by 6 cents per every $100 of assessed value.

It needs 55% voter approval in order to pass.

Early election night results show 54% "yes" votes to 45% "no" votes for Measure A.

Here are the current results for the other school bond measures on the November 8 ballot:

  • Measure R, Buellton Union School District
    Yes: 62%
    No:37%
  • Measure S, Hope Elementary School District
    Yes: 76%
    No: 23%
  • Measure V, Guadalupe Union School District
    Yes: 72%
    No: 27%
  • Measure W, Guadalupe Union School District
    Yes: 68%
    No: 31%
  • Measure Y, College School District
    Yes: 53%
    No: 46%
