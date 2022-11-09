Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2

The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor, which started with four candidates in the June primary, came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones in the General Election.

Early election night results show Gibson with 58% of the vote and Jones with 41%.

District 2 was redrawn within the past year and now includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel, and the neighborhoods surrounding Lake Nacimiento. The boundaries previously included Los Osos, Morro Bay, and parts of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly.