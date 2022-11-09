Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Election Night results: SLO County Supervisor District 2

gibson jones.JPG
KSBY
Bruce Gibson (left) and Bruce Jones (right), candidates for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor.
gibson jones.JPG
Posted at 8:46 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 23:46:00-05

The race for San Luis Obispo County District 2 Supervisor, which started with four candidates in the June primary, came down to a runoff between current supervisor Bruce Gibson and challenger Bruce Jones in the General Election.

Early election night results show Gibson with 58% of the vote and Jones with 41%.

District 2 was redrawn within the past year and now includes Cayucos, Harmony, Cambria, San Simeon, Atascadero, San Miguel, and the neighborhoods surrounding Lake Nacimiento. The boundaries previously included Los Osos, Morro Bay, and parts of San Luis Obispo and Cal Poly.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png