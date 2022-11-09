Watch Now
Election Night results: U.S. House District 19

Posted at 8:30 PM, Nov 08, 2022
Democrat Jimmy Panetta and Republican Jeff Gorman are battling for the U.S. House District 19 seat in this General Election.

Early election night results show Panetta with 54% of the vote and Gorman with 46%.

District 19 was redrawn within the past year and now includes northern San Luis Obispo County - Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Creston, Shandon, Cambria, San Simeon, and Lake Nacimiento - then hugs the coastline northward through Big Sur, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and into southern San Jose.

Panetta currently represents District 20, but because of redistricting, he is considered the incumbent for District 19.

