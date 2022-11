Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Brad Allen are facing off for the U.S. House District 24 seat in this General Election.

The top two candidates will face off again in the November election.

Early election results show Carbajal, the incumbent with 63% of the vote and Allen with 36%.

District 24 covers San Luis Obispo County from Santa Margarita and Cayucos south to the county line, all of Santa Barbara County, and a portion of Ventura County that includes Ojai and the City of Ventura.