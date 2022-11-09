Election Night results: Wrap-up of local mayoral races

Voters in several Central Coast cities cast ballots for a new mayor in this General Election.

In Arroyo Grande, incumbent mayor Caren Ray Russom faced challengers Gaea Powell and Dale T. Hanson. Early election night results show Russom with 68% of the vote, Powell with 21% and Hanson with 10%.

There is no incumbent in the race for Grover Beach mayor. Early election night results show Karen Bright with 59% of the vote and Stacy A. Korsgaden with 40%.

In Morro Bay, incumbent mayor John Headding was challenged by Carla Wixom. Early election night results show Wixom with 57% of the vote and Headding with 42% of the vote.

In Paso Robles, incumbent mayor Steven W. Martin faced challenger Michael Rivera. Early election night results show Martin with 62% of the vote and Rivera with 37%.

In San Luis Obispo, incumbent mayor Erica A. Stewart faced challengers Jeffery Specht, Richard Orcutt, and Donald E. Hedrick. Early election night results show Stewart with 72% of the vote, Orcutt with 14%, Specht with 12%, and Hedrick with 1.55%.

There is no incumbent in the race for Buellton mayor. Early election night results show Elysia Lewis with 53% of the vote and Dave King with 45%.

In Lompoc, incumbent mayor Jenelle Osborne faced challenger James I. Mosby. Early election night results show Osborne with 56% of the vote and Mosby with 42%.

There was only one candidate on the ballot for Solvang mayor, Mark L. Infanti. The current mayor, Charlie Uhrig, is not running for another term.

Several incumbent mayors ran unopposed in this election -- Atascadero Mayor Heather L. Moreno, Pismo Beach Mayor Ed Waage, and Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian.