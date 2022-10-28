Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Federal prosecutor to oversee election in SLO, Santa Barbara counties

Department of Justice
Patrick Semansky/AP
This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Department of Justice
Posted at 9:25 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 12:25:26-04

A federal prosecutor will be serving as the District Election Officer for seven California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of election fraud complaints for the Central District of California.

According to the Department of Justice, if complaints are received, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI field office in Los Angeles to investigate them.

Allegations of election fraud or other voting rights abuses can be directed to the FBI at (310) 477-6565. Complaints about possible violation of federal voting rights law can be directed to (800) 253-3931.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png