Federal prosecutor to oversee election in SLO, Santa Barbara counties

A federal prosecutor will be serving as the District Election Officer for seven California counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of election fraud complaints for the Central District of California.

According to the Department of Justice, if complaints are received, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI field office in Los Angeles to investigate them.

Allegations of election fraud or other voting rights abuses can be directed to the FBI at (310) 477-6565. Complaints about possible violation of federal voting rights law can be directed to (800) 253-3931.