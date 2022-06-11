Latest ballot count shows no major shifts in SLO County primary election results

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office released its latest ballot count on Friday.

There were no changes to the leaders in the contested races.

Bruce Gibson continues to lead the race for District 2 County Supervisor with 53% of the vote. Bruce Jones and Geoff Auslen trail with nearly 17% each. John Whitworth has 13% of the vote.

In the race for District 3 County Supervisor, Dawn Ortiz-Legg continues to lead with 66% to Stacy Korsgaden's 31%.

And in the District 4 County Supervisor race, Jimmy Paulding has 58% of the vote while Lynn Compton has 42%.

In the race for County Clerk-Recorder, incumbent Elaina Cano has 67% of the vote. James Arthur Baugh has 18% and Stew Jenkins has 15%.

In the race for Superior Court Judge seat #12, Mike Frye has 67% of the vote to Paul M. Phillips' 33%.

In the Morro Bay City Council race, Jen Ford has 60% of the vote while James Costanzo has 40%.

And Oceano's Measure A, a property tax to pay for fire and emergency services, is failing. It needs two-thirds of the vote to pass, but "yes" votes at this time total only about 59%.

The County Clerk-Recorder has until July 7 to certify the election.

For now, election workers still have thousands of ballots left to process.

As of Thursday, the Clerk-Recorder's Office was reporting a total of 48,561 ballots left to be counted. More than 6,000 ballots were reportedly counted on Friday.

In a statement released Friday, Clerk-Recorder Elaina Cano said, "...returning a VBM (vote-by-mail) ballot on election day at a drop box, polling place, election office or the mail does not get counted on election night like a precinct ballot that was cast at a polling place. Processing the VBM ballots takes a significant amount of time. This includes, scanning and verifying voters' signatures, checking the ballot for identifiable marks and/or damage to the ballot itself."

Results of the next count are expected to be released on Tuesday, June 14.

Santa Barbara County has not updated its results since election night; however, an update is expected on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest results in all local and state races.

