Voters in Oceano had an additional question on their primary ballots on Tuesday.

If passed, Measure A would impose an additional $15 per month property tax to help maintain fire and emergency services in the community.

The same measure failed in the March 2020 election.

It requires a two-thirds majority vote in order to pass.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, "yes" votes totaled 60%, and "no" votes totaled 40%.