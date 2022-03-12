Watch
No big-name rivals for Gov. Newsom

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Six months after beating back a recall election that could have removed him from office, Newsom appears headed into a less risky re-election for a second, four-year- term. With a filing deadline arriving Friday, March 11, 2022, for candidates, only little-known rivals have emerged on the Republican side. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 8:17 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:17:32-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is in an enviable position as he heads into a reelection campaign.

There was a Friday deadline for candidates to enter the race and no well-known Republican had emerged.

Newsom discouraged competitors with a commanding victory in last year's recall election and started the year with about $25 million in his main political committee.

The de facto leading GOP candidate is Brian Dahle, a little-known Republican state senator from rural Northern California.

A certified list of candidates is not due from state election officials until later this month.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
