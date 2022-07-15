Nomination period for November General Election opens Monday

Election officials announced Thursday that the nomination period for the November 8, 2022, General election opens Monday, July 18.

Those interested in being a candidate for city offices must file with their respective City Clerk.

Election officials in San Luis Obispo County ask that interested candidates call the elections office at 805-781-5228 to make an appointment to ensure that the nomination papers can be prepared in advance.

The necessary paperwork must be complete by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August, 12. Election officials say this deadline will be extended to Wednesday, August 17, if the incumbent for an office does not file by the August 12 deadline.

The contests on the ballot include the Statewide top two candidates from the June 7th Primary, all of the county's schools, community service and special districts, as well as all cities.

The status of candidates who have been issued nomination papers, as well as qualified to be placed on the ballot, will be posted daily beginning July 18th.