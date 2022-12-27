Watch Now
NewsElection 2022

Actions

Nominations open for PRJUSD board of trustees special election

Paso Robles school district names interim superintendent
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Paso Robles school district names interim superintendent
Posted at 8:00 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 23:00:44-05

The nomination period for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board trustee special election begins Tuesday.

The special election will select a replacement trustee for Kenneth Enney, who was recently removed from office following a successful petition.

The petition stemmed from social media posts made in a Facebook group that organizers say was exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Nominees for the election must be 18 or older, a resident in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and not legally disqualified from holding office.

The deadline to submit paperwork to run is Jan. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to ensure nomination papers will be available at a select location beginning Dec. 28, call (805) 781-5228.

The special election is on April 18, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png