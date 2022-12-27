Nominations open for PRJUSD board of trustees special election

The nomination period for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board trustee special election begins Tuesday.

The special election will select a replacement trustee for Kenneth Enney, who was recently removed from office following a successful petition.

The petition stemmed from social media posts made in a Facebook group that organizers say was exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

Nominees for the election must be 18 or older, a resident in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District and not legally disqualified from holding office.

The deadline to submit paperwork to run is Jan. 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.

To make an appointment to ensure nomination papers will be available at a select location beginning Dec. 28, call (805) 781-5228.

The special election is on April 18, 2023.