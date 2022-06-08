Panetta, Gorman frontrunners in race for U.S. House District 19

Democrat Jimmy Panetta and Republican Jeff Gorman appear poised to face off for the U.S. House District 19 seat in the November election.

Early election night results show Panetta with 70% of the vote and Gorman with 21%. Candidates Douglas Deitch and Dalila Epperson each have less than 10% of the vote.

The top two candidates move on to the General Election.

Recently redrawn, District 19 now includes northern San Luis Obispo County - Atascadero, Templeton, Paso Robles, San Miguel, Creston, Shandon, Cambria, San Simeon, and Lake Nacimiento - then hugs the coastline northward through Big Sur, Monterey, Santa Cruz, and into southern San Jose.

Panetta currently represents District 20, but because of redistricting, he is considered the incumbent for District 19.