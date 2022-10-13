Pismo Beach City Council candidate's statement left out of Voter Information Guide

The City of Pismo Beach says it's working with the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office to correct an error in the Voter Information Guide that was recently sent to voters.

In the race for Pismo Beach City Council, Kevin Kreowski's candidate statement was left out of the guide and Stacy Inman's candidate statement was included twice.

Kreowski and Inman are running against Mary Ann Reiss, Erik Howell, and Debora Ann Lossing for two available seats on the city council.

Election Day is November 8.

Ballots started arriving in voters' mailboxes this week, and ballot drop-off boxes are now open.

The candidate statements for all of the Pismo Beach City Council candidates are available on the city's website.