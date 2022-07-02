Primary election ballot count nearly complete in SLO County

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder's Office on Friday released more ballot results from the June 7 Primary Election.

County elections officials added 2,552 ballots to the overall count. Based on Tuesday's report that 2,845 ballots remained uncounted, that would leave the county with just 293 ballots left to process

In the tightest race of the election -- District 2 Supervisor -- current supervisor Bruce Gibson remains below the threshold to secure his seat for another term. He would need more than 50% of the vote to win the primary but as of July 1, he has just under 48%.

That means he will face off with the second-place finisher in the November election. That's Bruce Jones who has nearly 19% of the vote. Challengers Geoff Auslen and John Whitworth follow close behind with 17% and 16% respectively.

In the District 3 Supervisor race, Dawn Ortiz-Legg will keep her seat on the board. She has nearly 63% of the vote to Stacy Korsgaden's 34%. Arnold Ruiz received 3% of the vote.

In District 4, Jimmy Paulding has enough votes to unseat current supervisor Lynn Compton. He has 52% of the vote to Compton's 48%. They are separated by 638 votes.

In the race for Superior Court Judge, Mike Frye defeated Paul M. Phillips 67% to 33%.

Elania Cano will retain her seat as SLO County Clerk-Recorder. She has 62% of the vote. Challengers James Arthur Baugh and Stew Jenkins have 22% and 16% respectively.

In the Morro Bay City Council race, Jen Ford will keep her seat on the council. She has 57% of the vote to James Costanzo's 43%.

Oceano's Measure A, which would have increased property taxes to pay for emergency services, requires a two-thirds majority vote in order to pass but only has 58% 'yes' votes.

The county clerk-recorder must certify the election by July 7.