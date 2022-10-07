Prop. 26 could change the scope of sports gambling in California

If Proposition 26 passes this November, people would soon be permitted to place sports bets when visiting California's many tribal casinos.

The Chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Kenneth Kahn, says the measure would help prevent underage sports gambling through high casino regulation.

"We feel that that is important because people have to be carded at the front door, anywhere on the floor where they look under 21, then they will be carded multiple times across our different venues," Kahn told KSBY

But due to a provision in the measure that would allow for California's cardrooms to be sued for the games they offer, the Executive Director of the California Cities for Self Reliance Joint Powers Authority, Juan Garza, voiced his concerns if Prop. 26 were to pass next month.

"Starting January 1st, we will start having immediate impacts in our communities," said Garza said. "You are going to start seeing our courtrooms flooded with frivolous lawsuits, and every one of those that is filed, the cardroom it is filed against will have to shut down immediately, whether it is proven or not."

There are currently 78 cardrooms in California, and Garza says the measure would have spiraling impacts on the cities that host them.

"From law enforcement to quality of life, parks and recreation programs, community development, all those kinds of services that every city provides for every residence, our cities depend on highly because of the economic engines that are cardrooms for our cities," Garza added.

Chairman Kenneth Kahn, meanwhile, is backing the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians' support of Prop. 26 for its own potential benefits to the community.

"Tribal gaming in California has about a $20 billion economic impact. We support 125,000 jobs collectively in our brick-and-mortar facilities, and we are going to do what we have to do to protect all of those jobs," Kahn remarked.

According to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, their most recent polling found 31% of California voters were in favor of Prop. 26, with 42% opposed.

Another hot-button issue related to sports betting this November is Prop. 27, which would legalize mobile online sports gambling in California.