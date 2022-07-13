Watch Now
Recount requested for SLO County District 4 Supervisor race

Posted at 7:12 PM, Jul 12, 2022
A manual recount has been requested in the June 7 San Luis Obispo County District 4 Supervisor election.

SLO County resident Darcia Stebbens is requesting the recount on behalf of Lynn Compton, the current District 4 Supervisor.

The certified election results, released on July 7, show Jimmy Paulding unseating Compton by 639 votes.

In the last election, Paulding lost by 60 votes.

According to the County Clerk-Recorder, Stebbens will be required to pay for the recount. If the recount finds that Compton actually won the race, she'll be refunded.

The Clerk-Recorder says the recount will be conducted publicly and will take place daily, except for weekends and holidays, until completed.

District 4 covers Nipomo, Arroyo Grande, Huasna, Edna Valley, Santa Margarita Lake, and the Carrizo Plain.

