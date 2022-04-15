Santa Barbara County officials name areas in greatest need of poll workers

Santa Barbara County elections officials have doubled down on their call for poll workers for the June 7 primary election.

The Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria are facing the greatest need across the county, the County Registrar of Voters announced Friday.

Community members in those cities are urged to volunteer. High school students who will be at least 16 years old by Election Day can also apply.

Those who volunteer to work the poles will receive a stipend that ranges from $180 to $310, depending on the volunteer's position.

More details, eligibility requirements and a link to apply can be found online.