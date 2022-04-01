Santa Barbara County raises call for poll workers

Ahead of the June 7 primary election in California, Santa Barbara County is urging volunteers to sign up to staff the polls throughout Election Day.

Volunteers receive a stipend for their time, both on Election Day and for attending poll worker training.

To be eligible to volunteer, the county lays out the following criteria:

Be a registered voter in the state of California or a permanent resident of the United States, and who is eligible to register to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.

Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

Be available to serve on Election Day (June 7) from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until the polls are fully closed.

Be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.

"Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy," Joseph E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, said in a release. "Without them, voting does not happen."

Volunteers can apply with the the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office online.