Santa Barbara County raises call for poll workers

Ahead of the June 7 primary election in California, Santa Barbara County is urging volunteers to sign up to staff the polls throughout Election Day.
Volunteers receive a stipend for their time, both on Election Day and for attending poll worker training.
To be eligible to volunteer, the county lays out the following criteria:
- Be a registered voter in the state of California or a permanent resident of the United States, and who is eligible to register to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.
- Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.
- Be available to serve on Election Day (June 7) from about 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until the polls are fully closed.
- Be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.
"Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy," Joseph E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, said in a release. "Without them, voting does not happen."
Volunteers can apply with the the Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters office online.