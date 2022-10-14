SLO County Clerk-Recorder aware of omission of candidate statement

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office says they are aware of another omission of a candidate statement.

In a statement, the Clerk-Recorder’s Office says the statement of Ashley Smeester, a candidate for Trustee Area No. 3, the Lucia Mar Unified School District, was omitted from the voter information guide.

County officials say the error has been fixed online, and all registered voters within the jurisdiction of the Trustee Area No. 3 will be receiving an updated version of the county voter information guide with Smeester’s candidate statement.