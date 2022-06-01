What to know before you cast your ballot in the June 7 Primary Election

California's Primary Election is coming up on June 7, 2022. Here's what you need to know to make your vote count.

Are you registered to vote?

Head to voterstatus.sos.ca.gov to check your voter status. Once on the page, type in your first and last name, along with your date of birth. Then, type in your California driver's license number or identification card number, or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once you have that information, you'll hit "next" to reveal your voter status.

May 23 was the deadline to register to vote in the June 7 Primary Election, but if you didn't make it, you still have a chance to vote. California allows residents to register and vote "conditionally" during the period of 14 days prior to Election Day and including Election Day itself. Just visit your county elections office or any polling place, complete a voter registration card or online application, and vote your ballot. Your ballot will be counted once local elections officials have processed your registration and determined you are eligible.

If your name is not on the voter list at your polling place or vote center and you believe you are registered, you have the right to vote a provisional ballot. This refers to a regular ballot that is placed in a special envelope prior to being put in the ballot box. Your provisional ballot will be counted after elections officials confirm you are indeed registered to vote in that county and you did not already vote in that election.

What to do with your ballot

Ballots were mailed to registered voters on May 9.

Due to the large number of candidates on the ballot, you may receive a ballot that consists of two cards. Be sure to fill out both sides of both cards before placing them in your postage-paid envelope and sealing and signing it.

You'll notice there are two U.S. Senate contests on the ballot. The first is the regular election for the full six-year term of office beginning on January 3, 2023. The second contest is a special vacancy election to fill the remainder of the term ending on January 3, since the current officeholder was appointed to fill the vacant position. You may vote for both contests.

Once you've filled out your ballot, you have a few options for returning it. You can return it by mail as long as it is postmarked by June 7, or drop it in an official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

You can also vote in person at your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.

To find your nearest polling place, text "VOTE" to GOVOTE (468683).

How to track your ballot

Once you cast your vote for the Primary Election, how do you know where your ballot is in the process and whether or not it has been accepted?

Head to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to sign up for updates. You can get email, text message, or voice call notifications that tell you exactly when your ballot is mailed, when your ballot is received by the county elections office, when they count your ballot in the election, or if they find an issue with your ballot. You'll need your first and last name, as well as date of birth and your zip code.

If you or someone you know would like election materials in a different language, head to voterguide.sos.ca.gov and on the left side of your screen, click "contact us." It will direct you to another page with phone numbers in 10 different languages including Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese. Call one of the numbers and ask how you can get a voter information guide in that specific language.

For full coverage of the June 7 Primary Election, visit KSBY's Election 2022 webpage.