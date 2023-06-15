Watch Now
Energy Department among federal agencies breached by Russian ransomware gang

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 15, 2023
U.S. officials say the Department of Energy is among a small number of federal agencies compromised in a Russian cyber-extortion gang’s global hack of a file-transfer program popular with corporations and governments.

They say the impact is not expected to be great.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told reporters that the hacking campaign was short, opportunistic and caught quickly.

A senior CISA official said neither the U.S. military nor intelligence community was affected.

Known victims to date include Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles, the Nova Scotia provincial government, British Airways, the British Broadcasting Company and the U.K. drugstore chain Boots.

