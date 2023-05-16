Watch Now
Equipment fire engulfed 6 tractors with trailers in Santa Maria

Posted at 5:59 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 08:59:44-04

Six tractors with trailers were engulfed by flames, less than a quarter mile from Highway 101 just after midnight in Santa Maria.

It was confirmed by fire officials that the fire was off of Stowell Rd.- and flames could be seen from the freeway.

The fire broke out at 12:37 a.m. and was extinguished less than an hour later.

The property was described by officials as an "Agricultural field storage lot" that was used as a parking area for equipment.

Fire officials and crews from Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria are on scene mopping up.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

