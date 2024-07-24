Fire crews battle 200-acre brush fire that broke out in Ventura County

A brush fire that began burning in Ventura County this evening has grown to 200 acres.

That's according to officials with the Los Padres National Forest.

The Apache Fire broke out near Highway 33, Maricopa Highway, and Apache Canyon Rd.

As of 9 p.m. there were four large air tankers and one very large air tanker at the scene, along with fire crews.

Apache Canyon is under an evacuation warning and the fire is still active.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Dept. say that multiple structures are currently being threatened.

This is a developing story and we will provide you with more details when they are made available.