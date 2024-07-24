Watch Now
News

Actions

Fire crews battle 200-acre brush fire that broke out in Ventura County

Evacuation warning issued for Apache Canyon.
apache fire 7-23-24.png
Los Padres National Forest
apache fire 7-23-24.png
Posted at 9:40 PM, Jul 23, 2024

A brush fire that began burning in Ventura County this evening has grown to 200 acres.

That's according to officials with the Los Padres National Forest.

The Apache Fire broke out near Highway 33, Maricopa Highway, and Apache Canyon Rd.

As of 9 p.m. there were four large air tankers and one very large air tanker at the scene, along with fire crews.

Apache Canyon is under an evacuation warning and the fire is still active.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Dept. say that multiple structures are currently being threatened.

This is a developing story and we will provide you with more details when they are made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png