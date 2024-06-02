Firestone Walker Brewery hosts 2024 Beer Fest over the weekend

Since its inaugural event in 2012, the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest has become renowned as one of the world’s most esteemed beer festivals.

“The Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” said Brewmaster Matt Brynildson in a press release regarding the event.

“This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside and simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

This year, Firestone ended up selling all of their Beer Fest tickets within a matter of minutes after going on sale back in February.

They held a block party that included limited-edition beers live music, and brewery tours on Friday.

On Saturday, Attendees had the chance to try beer from more than 60 international and local breweries.

They also had live music and food from more than 20 local restaurants and suppliers at the event, which took place at the Paso Robles Event Center.

On Sunday there will be a post-fest taproom brunch with special menu items and beer offerings.

Proceeds from the fest benefit Paso Robles Pioneer Day, a local nonprofit.

“The proceeds raised are critical to the ongoing mission of Paso Robles Pioneer Day, which is to preserve and showcase our local heritage and agricultural roots," said Sarah Kramer, Chairperson of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest committee.

At this weekend's event, Firestone Walker is expected to release a 2024 fest beer made in collaboration with Half Acre Brewing Company of Chicago, Illinois.