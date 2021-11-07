Watch
For headliner at deadly show, chaos part of popular formula

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Travis Scott
Posted at 8:35 AM, Nov 07, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott's high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.

On Friday night, something went wrong. At least eight people between the ages of 14 and 27 were killed during a crowd surge Friday evening.

Scott's concert past includes criminal charges stemming from shows in Chicago and Arkansas, and experts believe he should take a hard look at changing the approach of his show.

