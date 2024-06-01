Friday marks World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day is a worldwide observance that occurs every year on May 31st.

Santa Barbara County put on its Tobacco Prevention Summit in Santa Maria to spread the anti-smoking message.

Organizers say the goal is to keep the next generation smoke-free and aware of the dangers if they do choose to partake.

Some local junior high students were among the presenters, educating their peers about the dangers of tobacco use.

"It's a really brave thing for them to come out and present, not just to their peers, but to a lot of representatives here from the public," said Isabel Salto, a tobacco prevention specialist.

Salto added that those who spoke at the event are also working to educate young people on the dangers of vaping.