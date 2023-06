A garage fire broke out early Monday morning in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Police Department received the call for the 1400 block of Descanso around 3:10 a.m.

San Luis Obispo City Fire and CAL FIRE crews were reportedly on scene by approximately 3:15 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire was knocked down by 3:30 a.m.

They also confirmed that there were at least four engines present.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.