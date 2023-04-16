'Ghost gun' seized during traffic stop in Pismo Beach

A traffic stop in Pismo Beach late Friday night led to multiple arrests and a 'ghost gun' seizure.

At 11:48 p.m. Friday, Pismo Beach Police officers pulled a car containing six people over for a vehicle violation. During the stop, officers discovered the driver, and another passenger had outstanding warrants. A third occupant was on an active California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole. Police reported they detained all vehicle occupants.

During the vehicle search, a loaded 9mm 'ghost gun' was found on the floor of the car's backseat where the parolee sat.

The driver was cited and released for vehicle violations and the out-of-county misdemeanor warrant. The third passenger was also arrested and booked for out-of-county felony warrants. The CDCR parolee was arrested and booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail for multiple felony weapons charges, along with a parole violation.

Identities of the arrestees have yet to be announced.

