Governors turn to budgets to guard against climate change

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom examines a church marquee while visiting Greenville, which suffered extensive structure loss during the Dixie Fire, on Aug. 7, 2021, in Plumas County, Calif. Accompanying him is Cal Fire Assistant Region Chief Curtis Brown. Democratic governors such as California's Newsom and Washington's Jay Inslee have been clear about their plans to boost spending on climate-related projects, including expanding access to electric vehicles and creating more storage for clean energies such as solar. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Gavin Newsom
Jan 15, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers are prioritizing climate change as they write their state budgets, devoting money to lowering emissions and guarding against natural disasters such as flood and fire.

The spending comes as most states are flush with cash: Tax collections have exceeded expectations, and states are receiving billions of dollars in federal pandemic aid and infrastructure spending.

The priorities for Democratic governors include lowering carbon emissions by boosting electric vehicles and storage for clean energy such as solar.

Republicans, meanwhile, are proposing spending to address the damage from floods, drought and wildfires, though many aren't linking the spending to climate change.

