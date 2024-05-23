Habitat SLO and Templeton Glass band together to build playhouse for local family

One local family will receive a custom playhouse soon thanks to a partnership between one local business and Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit in San Luis Obispo County.

This "playhouse build" program that took place today, aims to provide children with a space to play, create, and call their own.

Habitat for Humanity owners, Rena, Jim, and Kelly Flannagan, worked alongside Templeton Glass employees to construct the 4' x 4' playhouse.

Overall, the initiative brought together creative volunteers and resources from sponsors across the central coast communities.

"This has opened my eyes to how important it is to volunteer and really be a part of your community and let people see that everybody does really care," said Larry Sommers, a playhouse builder volunteer.

Nominations for families to receive a playhouse are open year-round, and the community is encouraged to nominate deserving local families.

If you want to nominate a family, visit habitatslo.org.