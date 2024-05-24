Highway 1 slide repairs make progress

Caltrans has released an update on the slide repairs occurring on Highway 1.

As of now, except for an 11-mile section where repairs are currently happening, the remainder of the highway is open and unrestricted to the public.

According to the press release, travelers from the Cambria, San Simeon area can travel north as far as Limekiln State Park.

On the other side, travelers from the Monterey, Carmel area can travel as far as Lime Creek, south of the Esalen Institute.

All systems are go! Temporary signal system was activated this morning and #Hwy1 at the Rocky Creek slip out has opened to all travelers with 24/7 access. Travelers will be able to travel 40 miles south of Monterey with a full closure still in effect one mile south of Esalen. pic.twitter.com/OCJs3WAGZ3 — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) May 17, 2024

Within that 11-mile section, crews are working seven days a week on three major slides.

When it comes to the estimation of when the Dolan Point Slide, Paul's Slide, and Regent's slide repairs will be complete, they all differ.

The Dolan Point Slide is expected to be completed around early summer.

Paul's Slide is estimated to be complete by late summer. At that point, the turnaround point will move north, past Limekiln Park, and allow full access to the Camaldoli Hermitage and the community of Lucia.

When it comes to Regent's Slide, repairs are expected to be complete by late fall due to challenging conditions.

This includes what happened last week when crews ceased work for five days due to movement in the slope uphill of the repairs.

When this slide has finished repairs, it will open up Highway 1 to direct travel between Cambria and Carmel.

Highway 1 remains open to bicyclists on either side of the north and south turnaround points.

With that being said, it is asked that bicyclists and pedestrians do not cross through Regent’s Slide.

For further road information and updates on Highway 1, you can go to any of Caltrans District 5's Social Media accounts.