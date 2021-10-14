Local business owners share significance of Hispanic Heritage Month

The walls of Traffic Record Store are covered with music posters, vinyl records and cassette tapes.

The music store, located at 5850 Traffic Way in Atascadero, is owned by Manuel Barba. As a Latino business owner on the Central Coast, he sees Hispanic Heritage Month as a way to recognize the community.

"The significance is to shine a light on the Latino community," Manuel Barba said, "and the contributions and successes the Latino community has had. The diversity and challenge and minority struggle."

Nate Santos, owner of Rancho Los Santos Entertainment in the Paso Robles area, says family is a key factor in what he does.

"It's a lot of pride, embracing our culture and our heritage," Santos told KSBY. "From our parents, coming from Mexico, we're here in pursuit of the American dream."

Rancho Los Santos provides entertainment, including music and dancing horses, at special events. Santos says not everyone gets the chance to do what he does every day.

"Not everyone can own a horse or have a property where they can breed horses," he said. "It's a great honor and a privilege."

David Mendoza, owner of 13th Street Barbers in Paso Robles, says being a business owner wasn't something he planned on.

"I didn't choose to become a barber. It just chose me," Mendoza said.

Mendoza is one barber at the shop, located is at 1315 Park St.

"Sometimes we tend to forget the hard work that the Hispanic community brings and offers," Mendoza said, "not only to this area but to the country."

Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.