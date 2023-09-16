Music, food and dancing kick off Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Friday, Sept. 15. To celebrate, the group Mujeres de Accion hosted its second annual Mexican Independence Day celebration in Paso Robles.

Festivities took place at Sherwood Park where there was traditional food and musical performances.

Aida Guerrero led the iconic "El Grito" which commemorates the moment Mexicans declared their independence from Spain on September 16, 1810.

Guerrero says the celebration is meant for everyone.

"We are so happy to have all kinds of people in our celebration," she said. "We open arms for everybody. Independence Day is a very special day for Mexican people, but not only for Mexicans, for humans."

Throughout the weekend, the organization Comite Civico Mexicano de Guadalupe will be celebrating its 100th anniversary as well as Mexico’s Independence Day.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, there will be live music, food and performances at LeRoy Park, located at 4689 11th Street in Guadalupe.

At noon on Sunday, a traditional Fiestas Patrias parade will make its way from Guadalupe and Fifth Streets to LeRoy Park where festivities will continue with food, live music and dance performances until 5 p.m.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through October 15, a period that covers the independence days for several Central and South American countries.

