SLO County Board of Supervisors recognize Hispanic Heritage Month with proclamation

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation on Tuesday recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month.

The resolution pays tribute to the contributions of those whose ancestors came to the United States from Latin American countries.

The theme of this year's Hispanic Heritage Month is "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together." The proclamation is intended to celebrate those who have paved the way for future generations through their leadership and innovation and recognizes those who serve as "first responders, public safety and healthcare professionals, business leaders, community organizers, politicians, teachers, journalists, artists, athletes, inventors, entertainers, and most importantly, the backbone of our two largest sectors of hospitality and agriculture."

"We're really happy to have a Bank of America-funded study that demonstrates that the participation of Latinos in our workforce is significant," said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, District 3 Supervisor. "Here in the county, we can see the contributions in education, in the public sector, in the private sector. It's really a time to celebrate what Latinos are bringing to the community."

That study — the U.S. Latina GDP Report, which was released in August — found that female Hispanics in the United States contributed $1.3 trillion to the gross domestic product in 2021, a more than 50% increase from 2010.

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through October 15. Click here to read the full proclamation.