Hit and Run in Santa Maria left one injured

Last night, a hit-and-run in Santa Maria left one person injured.

At 7:49 p.m., Santa Maria Police responded to a traffic accident near Bunny and Broadway that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The adult male pedestrian was walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle drove out of the parking lot and hit him.

The driver continued to drag him for several feet before running him over.

The pedestrian ended up with moderate injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officers searched video surveillance in the area and ended up finding the driver and the vehicle at a trailer park.

The driver has been identified as --Adolfo Zafra Dominguez -- a 48-year-old Santa Maria resident.

Dominguez was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara North County Jail for 'Felony Hit and Run' and 'Driving Without A License.'