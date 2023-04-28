Watch Now
Hit and run left motorcyclist with injuries

There was a hit and run this morning that left a motorcyclist injured.
Hit and Run
Posted at 3:42 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 06:53:25-04

There was a hit and run early this morning between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The collision occurred on U.S. 101 heading Southbound at Madonna Rd.

It was reported at 2:11 a.m. and Fire and Emergency personnel made it the scene by 2:37 a.m.

The motorcyclist has been taken to the Sierra Regional Medical Center.

At this point, CHP has not been able to determine who hit who.

At 3:27 a.m., the type of accident was changed to a traffic collision with a minor injury.

The gender and identity of those involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information when it is available.

