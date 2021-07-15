How to watch archery at the Tokyo Olympics

Archery begins Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time) at the Tokyo Olympic Games, and NBC has you covered for all the can't-miss moments.

Veteran Brady Ellison, set to compete in his fourth Olympics, and teenager Casey Kaufhold headline the United States' roster. The duo are expected to compete together in the mixed team event, in which the first archery medals of the Olympics will awarded.

Next comes the women's team competition, then men's team, and then finally, the individual contest -- concluding with the men on August 31.

Find full TV listings for archery and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule.

How to stream Olympic archery

Note: All streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also been streamed in the NBC Sports app.