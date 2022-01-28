How to watch Brittany Bowe at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Brittany Bowe helped lead Team USA to its only speed skating medal of the 2018 Winter Olympics, a bronze in the women’s team pursuit. Four years later, at age 33, she’s primed to make things happen on her own in Beijing.

Bowe is slated to compete in three individual events at the 2022 Winter Games: the 500m, 1000m and 1500m. In the later two, she is expected to be among the very top contenders for gold.

The former Division I point guard has been in spectacular form on the ice this season, ranking No. 1 in the world in the 1000m and No. 2 in the 1500m. At the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials in January, Bowe dominated. She won all three events in which she competed, including the 500m after world No. 1 Erin Jackson slipped and finished third.

In a show of great friendship and unselfishness, however, Bowe gave up the Olympic spot she won to Jackson, her longtime friend since their days as inline skaters in Ocala, Florida.

As it turned out, the U.S. received a last-minute additional quota spot in the 500m, so Bowe will compete in the event after all, alongside Jackson.

