How to watch soccer at the Tokyo Olympics

NBC Universal has complete coverage of both the men’s and women’s soccer tournaments taking place across Japan as part of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

The action begins July 21 – two days before the Opening Ceremony – with the first matchday of the women’s group stage. The United States Women’s National Team takes on Sweden, the same nation that eliminated them in a shocking Rio 2016 quarterfinal upset.

The following day, Group D of the men’s competition kicks off with another tantalizing Rio rematch. Brazil again meets Germany five years after triumphing in a memorable gold medal match on home soil.

SEE MORE: Tokyo Olympics Men's Soccer Preview: Top stars, group-by-group analysis, how to watch

Every minute of both tournaments is streaming LIVE on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Select matches can also been seen live on the networks of NBC Universal.

The full schedule for each competition is below, complete with streaming links and TV destinations (Find full TV listings for soccer and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule).

Women's Tournament Schedule

USWNT matches in bold:

Date/Time (ET) Stage/Teams Stream (TV) July 21, 3:30 a.m. Group E - Great Britain vs. Chile LINK (Olympic Channel) 4:00 a.m. Group F - China vs. Brazil LINK (NBCSN) 4:30 a.m. Group G - Sweden vs. United States LINK (USA) 6:30 a.m. Group E - Japan vs. Canada LINK (NBCSN) 7:00 a.m. Group F - Netherlands vs. Zambia LINK (Olympic Channel) 7:30 a.m. Group G - Australia vs. New Zealand LINK (USA) July 24, 3:30 a.m. Group E - Chile vs. Canada LINK 4:00 a.m. Group F - China vs. Zambia LINK 4:30 a.m. Group G - Sweden vs. Australia LINK (NBCSN) 6:30 a.m. Group E - Japan vs. Great Britain LINK 7:00 a.m. Group F - Netherlands vs. Brazil LINK 7:30 a.m. Group G - New Zealand vs. United States LINK (NBCSN) July 27, 4:00 a.m. Group G - Sweden vs. New Zealand LINK 4:00 a.m. Group G - United States vs. Australia LINK (USA) 7:00 a.m. Group E - Chile vs. Japan LINK 7:00 a.m. Group E - Canada vs. Great Britain LINK 7:30 a.m. Group F - Brazil vs. Zambia LINK 7:30 a.m. Group F - Netherlands vs. China LINK July 30, 4:00 a.m. Quarterfinal 1 LINK (NBCSN) 5:00 a.m. Quarterfinal 2 LINK 6:00 a.m. Quarterfinal 3 LINK (NBCSN) 7:00 a.m. Quarterfinal 4 LINK (NBCSN) August 2, 4:00 p.m. Semifinal 1 LINK (USA) 7:00 p.m. Semifinal 2 LINK (USA) August 5, 4:00 a.m. Bronze Medal Match LINK (USA) August 5, 10:00 p.m. Gold Medal Match LINK (USA)

Men's Tournament Schedule