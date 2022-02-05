Watch
Jamie Anderson through to slopestyle final as 5th-best qualifier

Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
USA's Jamie Anderson competes in women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying on her first of two runs during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park on Feb. 5, 2022.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 00:33:32-05

Two-time defending gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the U.S. made it into her third career Olympic slopestyle final Saturday with room for improvement as the fifth-best rider in qualifying.

Anderson was clean through most of her second run before coming up short on a final-hit cab double 900 attempt, having to settle for her first-run score of 74.35.

RESULTS

Odds-on favorite Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, the two-time reigning world champion from New Zealand, showed some sizzle on her second run with a pair of backside 900s, the first of which was in switch, to enter Sunday's final as the top qualifier.

Seventeen-year-old Kokomo Murase of Japan, winner of this season's Calgary Snow Rodeo World Cup event, had the top score through the first round of runs and bettered it on Run 2 for the runner-up spot.

Two-time Olympic medalist Enni Rukajarvi of Finland improved her final hit from a cab 720 to 900 on run two to post the third-best score.

On her first run, Anderson hit the first section's downward bow rail with a backside lipslide; rode the watch tower "shred shed" roof despite a slight hang-up; hit the roller jump in Section 3; landed a perfect frontside 720 off the left "twisted sister" skew jump; popped a big drifting backside 540 on the second feature's roller-to-knuckle ramp; and closed with a cab 720 off the final section's big-air kicker.

Americans Julia Marino and Hailey Langland placed a respective sixth and ninth to also qualify for the final.

The women's snowboard slopestyle final takes place Sunday morning – the evening of Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Eastern U.S.

