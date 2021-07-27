Japan's 3x3 runs end in quarterfinals

A few hours after an inspiring run that included a win over the already-qualified United States, Japan's women's 3x3 basketball team lost 16-14 to France in the quarterfinals late Tuesday.

France advances to face the United States, which earned a bye to the semifinals.

China took a comfortable win in the other women's quarterfinal, beating Italy 19-13 behind 11 points from Wang Lili. Next up for China: the ROC and Olga Frolkina, who shares the tournament scoring average lead with U.S. player Kelsey Plum at 6.3 points per game.

Men's competition

Two close games determined the last two semifinalists in the men's 3x3 tournament.

First, the ROC knocked out the Netherlands 21-19 to advance to a semifinal matchup with undefeated Serbia. Then Latvia outmuscled a game Japanese team to win 21-18 and advance to face Belgium after Nauris Miezis scored the game's last two points. Japan hit all seven of its 1-pointers but couldn't convert from outside or stop Latvia from pounding the ball inside.