Prev Next Patrick Smith-Getty Images Patrick Smith-Getty Images

Posted at

Japan's Yuto Horigome successfully defends his Olympic gold medal in men's skateboard street, with Americans Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston claiming silver and bronze. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.