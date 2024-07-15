Jeffrey Louis: Meet the athlete

While Jeffrey Louis (B-boy Jeffro) might be a newer addition to the professional breaking scene, his meteoric rise has made him one of the best breakers in the world. Currently sitting at No. 5 globally, Louis has been making waves on and off the dance floor. Alongside a handful of medals and titles, Louis has his own dancing fitness business, and is one of the favorites to win one of breaking’s first ever Olympic medals.

Learn more about B-boy Jeffro as he prepares for his Olympic debut in Paris this summer.

Athlete bio:

How tall is Jeffrey Louis?

Jeffrey Louis is 5-foot-8.

How old is Jeffrey Louis?

Jeffrey Louis is 29 years old and was born on December 20, 1994.

Where is Jeffrey Louis from?

Jeffrey Louis was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

Who is Jeffrey Louis’s family?

Jeffrey Louis’ parents are both Haitian immigrants that settled in Houston, Texas. He has two older brothers Pierry and Kenny that introduced him to breaking as a kid.

When did Jeffrey Louis start breaking?

Jeffrey Louis was introduced to breaking at 10 years old by his older brother Kenny, who went by the name B-boy K-Lou. His second oldest brother, Pierry, described Louis as a “daredevil” child. In middle school, Louis began to find success as a breaker himself, gaining the name “B-boy Jeffro.”

Where did Jeffrey Louis go to college?

Jeffrey Louis graduated from the University of Houston in 2018 with a degree in kinesiology and sports administration. Before he decided to focus on breaking full-time, he planned on becoming a physical therapist.

What are some fun facts about Jeffrey Louis?

Jeffrey Louis was originally given the name B-boy Jeffro due the afro he had in middle school

Louis used his kinesiology degree and his dancing background to create a dance-based fitness company called Fit-Break, which he operates out of the same gym where he trains

After breaking was added to the Youth Olympic Games in 2018, Louis wrote an email to the IOC urging them to add the sport to the Olympics. While he never got a response, breaking was announced in late 2020 as an addition to the Paris Olympics.

Career highlights:

How many titles does Jeffrey Louis have?

Jeffrey Louis has won several titles throughout his short career. In 2017, he was the Freestyle Session champion, which he followed up by winning the 2018 Super Break World Championship. 2022 was a breakout year for Louis, who won both the Breaking for Gold Montreal championship and the FISE Montpellier World Series.

What medals has Jeffrey Louis won?

Jeffrey Louis has won a handful of medals to go along with his titles. He has four silver medals: his first silver medal came at the 2022 IWGA World Games, followed by the 2023 Breaking for Gold championship. He finished off 2023 with a pair of silver medals at the 2023 Pan American Championships and Pan American Games.

What dance styles does Jeffrey Louis use?

Jeffrey Louis uses a blend of styles including hip-hop, salsa, merengue and bachata dancing when creating his moves. He credits this blend to the people around him and the diversity in Houston, combined with his own creative style.

Has Jeffrey Louis qualified for the Paris Olympics?

Jeffrey Louis secured the second men’s breaking spot on Team USA after his performance at the Olympic Qualifier Series in June. He will join Victor Montalvo in representing the U.S. in the men’s draw.