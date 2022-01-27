Watch
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider opens a new chapter for show

Casey Durkin/AP
This image released by Sony Pictures Television shows contestant Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" After 40 games, Schneider's winning streak has ended. (Casey Durkin/Sony Pictures Television via AP)
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jan 26, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One word made all the difference Wednesday on "Jeopardy!" Champion Amy Schneider's dazzling streak is over, snapped by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

Schneider's success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings and the quiz show's other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

New champ Rhone Talsma had the correct response to the final "Jeopardy!" clue for a winning total of $29,600. Schneider, who found herself in the unusual position of entering the last round short of a runaway, was second with $19,600.

Schneider will be back, as part of the quiz show's tournament of champions.

